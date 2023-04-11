WATERVILLE – As an art form, illustration has an ancestral home in Maine, with a legacy of attracting acclaimed authors and illustrators like E.B. White, Robert McCloskey, Melissa Sweet, and Chris Van Dusen. In recognition of this incredible history, Waterville Creates is excited to announce The Great State of Illustration in Maine exhibition at Ticonic Gallery, on view April 17­ to July 16.

Curated by the Illustration Institute, this exhibition will showcase the past, present, and future of illustration in our state, representing history and contemporary culture through narrative imagery. By viewing historic work alongside contemporary illustration, visitors will gain a further appreciation for the enduring, beautiful work created in the state we call home. Featured artists include Barbara Cooney, Lucky Platt, Daniel Minter, Ashley Bryan, Rockwell Kent, Dahlov Ipcar, Bruce Hutchison, and Edward Hopper.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary collection to Waterville,” said Marie Sugden, exhibitions coordinator at Waterville Creates. “We are truly honored to collaborate with the Illustration Institute on this exhibition and accompanying educational programs to inspire a new generation of Maine illustrators.”

The Illustration Institute’s mission is to raise appreciation and awareness of illustration in its many forms, providing people of all ages the opportunity to learn directly from master artists and working professionals through exhibitions and workshops. Inspired by this rich heritage, Illustration Institute is interested in sharing this legacy and teaching new illustrators and writers of all ages and abilities.

“We are delighted to be working with Waterville Creates,” said Nancy Gibson-Nash, co-founder of the Illustration Institute. “Waterville Creates provides all that Illustration Institute would want in a collaboration. Ticonic Gallery and access to classroom and presentation space are ideal. We’re excited to inspire a new audience by bringing The Great State of Illustration in Maine to Waterville, and to celebrate the work of over 90 published Maine illustrators.”

The opening reception will be held on May 5 from 4­­–7 p.m. in conjunction with downtown Waterville’s First Friday event. To celebrate the opening of The Great State of Illustration in Maine and to kick off its Arts in Bloom weekend, Waterville Creates will host a children’s book giveaway during the opening reception and on Saturday, May 6. Children will receive a picture book from a Maine illustrator, with a variety of titles available.

The Great State of Illustration in Maine exhibition is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, PRO Moving Service, Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal, The Lunder Foundation: Peter and Paula Lunder, and MaineGeneral Health.

Located inside the new Paul J. Schupf Art Center, Ticonic Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Tuesdays and federal holidays.

For more information on The Great State of Illustration in Maine exhibition, visit watervillecreates.org/shows/great-state-maine-illustration/ or contact Marie Sugden at msugden@watervillecreates.org.

The mission of Waterville Creates is arts experiences for all. Offering diverse programming for all ages, Waterville Creates is building a thriving, connected, and equitable community through shared experiences in the arts. For more information about Waterville Creates, visit watervillecreates.org.