Today is Tuesday Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies across the state and a chance for northern showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bangor firefighters ask city for bonus pay from federal COVID aid
Bangor’s firefighters union wants the city to use more than $400,000 in federal COVID-19 aid as premium pay for its first responders.
These 5 Maine-born architects shaped the way Bangor looks
A mix of vintage and modern gives Bangor its eclectic architectural landscape.
Portlanders protest police response to violent neo-Nazi march
Close to 200 people protested what they deemed a lackluster response from police to a violent neo-Nazi march through Portland earlier this month.
PLUS: There were 13 cases of harassment and vandalism inspired by antisemitism in Maine last year, up from six in 2021.
Former Max Linn staffer charged with stealing $225K from late Senate hopeful
Matt McDonald is accused of stealing money that he claimed Max Linn intended to invest in drugs from Indonesia falsely touted as COVID-19 cures.
Maine argues in court that CMP rushed corridor to circumvent voters
Companies associated with Central Maine Power Co. said they have spent hundreds of millions of dollars and should be allowed to continue.
PLUS: The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the secretary of state’s office needs to revise the wording of a referendum question that could create a consumer-owned utility.
5 northern Maine baseball teams to watch this spring
Teams are beginning to get out on the baseball field for real practices, and the anticipation for a new season is palpable.
Coyotes tries to chase down a bobcat in this tense Maine wildlife video
Sensing or hearing the coyote’s arrival, the startled bobcat bolts at breakneck speed.
I had to bail on a 16-mile cross-country ski adventure in Baxter State Park
“Skiing was the primary focus for the majority of our group on the fifth day of our six-day Baxter State Park winter expedition.”
In other Maine news …
It won’t be easy to end Maine’s heating oil dependence
Residents are determined to save Brunswick bridge from destruction
Portland reopens arena to hundreds of asylum seekers
Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi leaving to lead Sanford department