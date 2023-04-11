Today is Tuesday Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies across the state and a chance for northern showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Bangor’s firefighters union wants the city to use more than $400,000 in federal COVID-19 aid as premium pay for its first responders.

A mix of vintage and modern gives Bangor its eclectic architectural landscape.

Close to 200 people protested what they deemed a lackluster response from police to a violent neo-Nazi march through Portland earlier this month.

PLUS: There were 13 cases of harassment and vandalism inspired by antisemitism in Maine last year, up from six in 2021.

Matt McDonald is accused of stealing money that he claimed Max Linn intended to invest in drugs from Indonesia falsely touted as COVID-19 cures.

Companies associated with Central Maine Power Co. said they have spent hundreds of millions of dollars and should be allowed to continue.

PLUS: The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the secretary of state’s office needs to revise the wording of a referendum question that could create a consumer-owned utility.

Teams are beginning to get out on the baseball field for real practices, and the anticipation for a new season is palpable.

Sensing or hearing the coyote’s arrival, the startled bobcat bolts at breakneck speed.

“Skiing was the primary focus for the majority of our group on the fifth day of our six-day Baxter State Park winter expedition.”

In other Maine news …

It won’t be easy to end Maine’s heating oil dependence

Residents are determined to save Brunswick bridge from destruction

Portland reopens arena to hundreds of asylum seekers

Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi leaving to lead Sanford department