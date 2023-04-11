Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point since last April.

There are now 92 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 95 the day before and down from 121 last Tuesday.

Of those, 13 people are in critical care and two are on ventilators, state data show.

Maine hasn't seen COVID-19 hospitalizations fall this low since April 18, 2022, when 93 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus. Hospitalizations have only twice dipped below 100 since last April, on Nov. 23 and Dec. 16 when they hit 98 and 99, respectively. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose steadily last summer and fall before peaking at 234 on Oct. 18. In the past month, hospitalizations have fallen 58 percent. While COVID hospitalizations remain higher than this time in 2020 and 2021, they are well below the pandemic high of 436 set in January 2022.