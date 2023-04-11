Warm temperatures continue in Maine Tuesday, with gusty winds bringing high fire danger Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Tuesday will see more clouds than Monday, though there will still be plenty of sun.

Temperatures will be very mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds pick up late in the day, with fire danger high for the afternoon.

Wednesday will be cooler, but sunny once again. Highs will be around 60 with breezy winds, and the very dry conditions fire danger will continue.

Thursday also will be mild and sunny, and with a lot less wind. We will likely see a wide range of temperatures across the state, from the low 60s at the coast to the low 70s inland.

Friday will be the warmest day this week.

Big warmth looks likely with widespread highs in the 70s, and even the 80s aren’t out of the question.

Many towns will approach record highs on Friday afternoon, though a coastal sea breeze will likely kick in dropping temps for the afternoon and evening.

More typical April weather returns for the weekend, though it will still be mild and dry. Temperatures will range from the high 50s to mid-60s on Saturday, and Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Our next widespread rain chance arrives Sunday night into Monday.