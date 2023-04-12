BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB), the parent company of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce the Bank has been recognized by Forbes as one of the “World’s Best Banks” based largely on service and trust metrics. Of the 75 US based banks to make the list, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is one of only three banks headquartered in Northern New England.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in the world, especially as this recognition is a reflection of our customers’ experience with us and their trust in Bar Harbor Bank & Trust,” said Curtis C. Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “Our dedicated team of 500 banking professionals work hard each and every day to ensure that every customer interaction is exceptional and that we are delivering the right technology, resources, and financial guidance to help our customers meet their financial goals. The global recognition from Forbes is another validation that we are doing banking right.”

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has been serving the financial needs of Northern New England residents and businesses since it was founded in 1887. The Bank expertly balances the delivery of innovative products and services that customers require, such as mobile banking and mobile deposit, with a personal approach to banking that customers desire including a full-service branch network of more than 50 branches across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. In the past 18 months, the Bank has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Banks” by Newsweek; one of America’s “Best-In-State Banks” by Forbes; and a recipient of the Doing Well by Doing Good Award from Mastercard®.

For Forbes’ fifth annual list of the World’s Best Banks, which is published in partnership with market research firm Statistic, more than 48,000 customers around the world were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction as well as five key attributes: trust; terms and conditions; digital services; customer services; and financial advice.

Visit the Forbes website to learn more about the 2023 “World’s Best Banks” recognition and the selection process.