Doug Cotta, AA of Religion and ACPE spiritual care coordinator at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Spiritual Care department, is organizing monthly virtual informational sessions for staff and the community. The sessions will focus on various religious traditions and ideologies and how to provide respect and support in a hospital setting.

Doug says, “Our heartbeat has always been community. We are working to bring the community together. The best way to do this is to understand where each other come from, and it is our goal that by doing these sessions it will strengthen the bonds of community.” Doug’s hope is for people to gain a greater understanding of religion and culture in healthcare and beyond, and to create a connection.

The first session, titled The Muslim Faith in a Hospital System, will take place on Thursday, April 20 from 1–2 p.m. The session will feature speaker Omar Conteh, LMSW-CC, Northern Light Acadia Hospital, a member of the greater Bangor area Muslim community. Members of the community are welcome join these sessions via Zoom. Please join us using the link below:

Join Zoom Meeting – https://emhs.zoom.us/j/3279447546.