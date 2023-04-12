A shooting death on B Street on Wednesday in South Portland is under investigation.

A man, who has not been named, was found unconscious at around 1:47 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the South Portland Police Department. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted, and his identity will be released once his relatives have been contacted.

Further information about the shooting was not available on Wednesday night, and officials are continuing to investigate.

“Based on this preliminary investigation we cannot rule out foul play,” South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said.