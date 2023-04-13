BAR HARBOR — A free program that will help participants reap the graces of Jesus’ life will start on Thursday, April 20, in the parish hall of Holy Redeemer Church, located on 56 Mt. Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

The series, entitled “Grace and the Eucharist,” will be led by Anthony Leo, who has studied philosophy at The Catholic University of America and theology at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

“After the Resurrection, our Lord spent 40 days on earth consoling his disciples, clarifying his teaching, and preparing them to receive the Holy Spirit at Pentecost,” said Anthony. “This series invites everyone to learn about those graces during the Easter season.”

The series will be held on Thursdays starting April 20 and running through June 8. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. with a talk and discussion to follow from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday.

If you plan to participate, please email Anthony at aljmleo@gmail.com or call the parish office at 207-288-3535.

