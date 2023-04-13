McCarthy appointed interim executive director

BANGOR — Last week, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra shared that its executive director of 10 years, Brian Hinrichs, will be leaving the organization to fill the same role at Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters in early May. Today, the BSO is pleased to announce plans for the coming transition and a national search for a new executive director.

BSO Board President Elizabeth Sutherland commented, “Brian’s energy and fresh ideas perfectly complemented his strong leadership skills. The Symphony will miss him greatly, but we are fortunate that despite the struggles faced during the pandemic, the organization is strong and vibrant. On behalf of the board, staff, and musicians, I wish Brian well in his new endeavor.”

Sutherland continued, “As we look for a new executive director for the BSO, the Board is excited to share the Symphony’s growth and vision for the future with prospective candidates. Our search committee is comprised of talented and caring individuals from the board, staff, and orchestra who take their roles seriously. I’m confident we’ll be able to attract a new executive director with the skills and talents necessary to continue the growth the Symphony has achieved over the past decade.”

The BSO’s search committee will be chaired by Board Member Sandra Klausmeyer, senior vice president, Corporate Communications & Strategies Manager at Bangor Savings Bank. A job posting is now live at bangorsymphony.org/about/jobs/, with a submission deadline of May 22.

Critical to the transition ahead is the appointment of Sarah S.P. McCarthy as interim executive director of the BSO. McCarthy has served as Director of Development for the BSO for 15 years and is widely recognized and respected for the care and skill she brings to her work, both inside and outside the organization. Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman continues to lead the orchestra to new artistic heights and will share plans for the 2023-24 season at the BSO’s season finale, coming up on April 30 at the Collins Center for the Arts.