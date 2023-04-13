What: various

Who: Falmouth Memorial Library, Rewild Maine, Falmouth Land Trust, Maine Audubon, Town of Falmouth

Where: Falmouth Memorial Library

When: April 18-22

Description: The Falmouth Memorial Library is teaming up with several local organizations to host many activities for all ages throughout the week leading up to and following Earth Day. The theme for the week is “Let’s Love our Earth” and the events aim to help local community members appreciate and learn about their earth and home. The hands-on nature of the activities aims to make the theme accessible to a wide range of community members.

April 18, 3-4:30 p.m.: Decorate a Pot & Plant a Seed (Falmouth Memorial Library, children)

April 19, 1-3 p.m.: Pinecone Birdfeeder Workshop (Falmouth Land Trust, all ages)

April 21, 2-4 p.m.: Invasive Plant Sculpture-Making (Rewild Maine, all ages)

April 22, 1-4 p.m.: Beginner Watercolor Workshop (Deena S. Ball, adults)

May 3, 6-7 p.m.: Bringing Nature Home: Native Plants (Maine Audubon, Town of Falmouth, adults)

The Falmouth Memorial Library serves the community in Falmouth as a center for intellectual inquiry and discovery by providing relevant resources, services, programs, and cultural and social experiences that celebrate ideas, promote creativity, connect people, and enrich lives.