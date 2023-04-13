Very warm and sunny weather is expected across Maine on Thursday.

Thursday also will be mild and sunny, and with a lot less wind. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the 70s for most, except along the coast where a seabreeze will keep things cooler. But it’s not out of the question for coastal towns to hit 70 degrees.

Friday will be the warmest day this week. Big warmth looks likely with widespread temperatures in the 70s. Many towns will approach record highs on Friday afternoon, though a coastal seabreeze will likely moderate temperatures for the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the low to mid-70s at the coast, to mid- to high 70s inland.

More typical April weather returns for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be much cooler with an onshore flow all day. Temperatures will be in the 50s or even high 40s with the chance for some rain showers and drizzle.

Widespread rain moves in late Sunday night and into Monday. Monday looks chilly and wet, many towns will not make it out of the 40s.

The chance for showers continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s.