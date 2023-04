BANGOR – Save $$ and the planet! Please join us to celebrate Earth Day!

Bangor Citizens’ Climate Lobby will partner with Efficiency Maine and the City of Bangor for Earth Day 2023 Saturday, April 22 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Bangor Public Library in the Crofutt Room off the Atrium. Learn about funds available to upgrade home heating and electricity, larger-scale climate solutions, engaging discussion, and refreshments.