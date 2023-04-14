All are welcome to gather at three Masses of Healing set for the weekend of April 22-23 at churches in Washington County.

The Masses will each be followed by the offering of the sacrament of the anointing of the sick and will include prayers to God for physical, spiritual, or emotional healing for all in need. The Masses will be held on:

Saturday, April 22

Sacred Heart Church

14 Hamilton Street, Lubec

4:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Holy Name Church

8 Free Street, Machias

8:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 23

St. Michael the Archangel Church

51 Elm Street, Cherryfield

10:30 a.m.

“You do not have to be seriously sick or dying to receive this beautiful sacrament,” said Fr. Johnson Sacreties, HGN, administrator of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish of which the three churches are a part. “This Mass is for anyone who needs healing from physical, mental, or spiritual suffering. At the end of Mass, those wishing to be anointed will process to the front of the church. If they cannot walk forward, the priest will come to them.”

Catholics believe that healing occurs during all Masses as God wants to heal and will heal through the powerful gift given to us by the Holy Spirit. All that’s required of participants is expectant faith.

“Even if you do not require this sacrament at this time, come and pray for those who are asking for God’s healing,” said Fr. Sacreties.

For more information about the Masses of Healing, call the parish at 207-255-3731.