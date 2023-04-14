Portland officials are preparing to remove a homeless encampment off Bayside Trail, citing hazardous conditions within the camp for both residents and the public.

An exact date for the removal has not been determined, but city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the process will occur within the next two weeks and will be conducted by the city’s parks and public works departments.

Staff will give verbal notice to inform people in the encampment on the day of the removal, and will provide information on resources available to them, Grondin said. Written notice will be provided to people living in the encampments at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the removal process, she said.

“Once the area is cleared, staff will post it as an ‘emphasis area,’” Grondin said. “This designation gives staff the ability to remove any future structures without notice.”

She said the city will ask its community partners to increase outreach efforts to the people living in the unauthorized campsites before the removal.

Grondin did not provide any details on whether the homeless people in the encampments would be provided with shelter, but said those looking to access the city’s available services should inquire at 39 Forest Ave. to meet with the city’s Prevention and Diversion Program staff.

City shelters are already at capacity, according to WABI.

Following the removal, former residents of the Bayside Trail encampment will have at least a week to collect their personal belongings from Amistad, a social service organization at 103 India St. in Portland.