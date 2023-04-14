PORTLAND, Maine — One final summer-like day is ahead for Maine Friday. Cooler weather is expected to return this weekend, and rain is possible for Sunday. Wet weather looks to continue into early next week.

Friday will be beautiful and very warm. Widespread 70s expected for the afternoon. Highs along the coast will be in the upper 60s to near 70, as an afternoon sea breeze drops temps. Inland towns will be in the upper 70s to near 80 away from ocean influence.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are in store for Maine Friday. Credit: CBS 13

More typical April weather returns for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be much cooler with an onshore flow all day. Highs will be in the 50s or even upper 40s with the chance for some rain showers and drizzle.

Widespread rain moves in late Sunday night and into Monday. Monday looks chilly and wet, with temperatures in the 40s.

Shower chances continue into Tuesday of next week. Highs will be in the 50s.