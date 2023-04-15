ORONO — The University of Maine will celebrate Earth Week 2023 starting April 16 with a slate of events on- and off-campus groups, compiled by UMaine’s Office of Sustainability and Green Campus Initiative.

The week kicks off with a new and used outdoor gear sale sponsored by Maine Bound Adventure Center at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Other Earth Week events include nature walk and talks, academic discussions pertaining to environmental issues, an environmental mindfulness meditation session and a pop-up thrift shop.

Throughout the week there will be a nature photo contest held by the Green Campus Initiative and a Healthy High 5K & 10K Race. On Earth Day, April 22, the Green Campus Initiative will host a campus clean up event at noon, with volunteers expected to meet at the Hilltop Quad.

Visit the Earth Week 2023 website for a full schedule of events. For more information, contact UMaine Sustainability Director Daniel Dixon (daniel.dixon@maine.edu) or Megan Carter (megan.carter@maine.edu).