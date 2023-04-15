This story will be updated

Traditionally, the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a 16 1/2 mile paddle that’s a struggle made worse by challenging spring weather conditions. But that wasn’t the case for the 2023 race.

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department could not have asked for a more beautiful day for Saturday’s 56th running of Maine’s most storied canoe and kayak race.

More than 660 paddlers in 340-plus watercraft took advantage of glorious weather and solid water conditions to compete in the event, which runs from Kenduskeag Village to downtown Bangor.

Despite aching muscles and overall fatigue, there were numerous broad smiles and laughter near the pull-out area beside Sea Dog Brewing Co. at the mouth of Kenduskeag Stream.

True to his previous form, Canadian Trevor MacLean again took advantage of his exceptional paddling skills and his sleek racing kayak to register the fastest time of the day. The humble racers from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, covered the course in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 32 seconds while claiming his record 17th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race overall title.

“The weather was great. I think it does make a big difference,” MacLean said.

“Over the years we’ve definitely had some nice weather but this is by far the warmest. The water’s cold, so I’m not going to wear a tank top. Once you get wet, you’re OK,” he said of dealing with warmer temperatures.

A veteran crew of paddlers also set the tone among canoeing competitors. The team of James Mabee, Ashton Mabee, Rheannon Mabee, Brady Burke, Jack Burke and J.D. Burke finished in 2:23:08 competing in the Open class.

Canoeists Jeff Owen and Peggy McKee, competing in the C-2 Mixed Experienced division, claimed third place overall with a time of 2:31:07. Kayaker Ray Wirth (2:31:14) and canoeists Morgan Baxter and Rick Gause (2:31:23) posted the fourth and fifth best times of the race, respectively.

The remainder of the top 10 overall finishers included: 6. Damon Galipeau and Apemeism Galipeau (2:32:44, C-2 Short Recreation), 7. Bernie Levy, Darren Gray, Doug Archibald, Gordon Warnica, Levi Gray and Ben Levy (2:34:28, ), 8. Clayton Cole and Linda Basilicato (2:34:49) 9. Hannah Rubin and David Rubin (2:35:21) and 10. Dawn Pelletier and Lee Martin (2:35:52).

Among the category winners were C-2 Experienced: Baxter and Gause, 2:31:23; K-1 Short: Hank Thorburn, 2:36:59; K-2: Orion Fleming and Tim Johnston, 2:38:52; Century: Jamie Hannon and Chip Loring, 2:43:19; C-2 Recreation: Nate Orr and Eric Duplisea, 2:48:00; K-1 Recreation: Steven Nickl, 2:57:18; C-1 Recreational: Chris Dalton, 3:01:29; C-2 Short Experienced: Sarah Dellarata and Alexander Introne, 3:02:16; C-2 Mixed Beginner: Joseph Horn and Anne Hurley, 3:10:30; Senior-Junior: Chris Rioux and Julia Rious, 3:14:42; C-2 Medium Beginner: Michael Lowry and Michael Parker, 3:16:03; K-1 Women: Zoe Olson, 3:29:53