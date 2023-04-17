BANGOR – “Shrek the Musical” brings the fractured family fairy tale to Some Theatre Company April 27 to May 6 with a live song-and-dance-filled stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film.



In the Kingdom of Duloc things get ugly when an unseemly ogre, not a handsome prince, shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey that won’t shut up, a bad guy with a short temper, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand and his name is Shrek. “Shrek the Musical” is part romance, part fractured fairy tale and 100 percent irreverent fun for the whole family.



“Shrek the Musical” will be one of the largest and most complex productions STC has mounted in its 8-year history. With 17 actors, more than 30 fairy tale costumes, scores of props, and hand-crafted puppets including a beautiful pink dragon!

Shows are at our Theatre inside the Bangor Mall with showings at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets and information are available at www.stcmaine.org.