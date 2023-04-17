AUGUSTA — St. Michael Parish in Augusta will observe Earth Day (April 22) with a pair of special events aimed at celebrating our common home.

On Thursday, April 20, the parish will present “The Letter,” a documentary film about how our spiritual values call us to confront the planetary crisis. The screening will take place in the hall of Sacred Heart Church on 12 Summer Street in Hallowell at 7 p.m. The event will include the film viewing and a discussion on how we can take action.

Then, on Saturday, April 22, all are encouraged to join parishioners at St. Michael for an Earth Day clean up at the Cobbossee Watershed from 8 to 11 a.m. The watershed features 28 lakes and streams in central Maine. Those gathered will participate in a community cleanup and time for reflection and fellowship. Families are welcome. If you plan on attending, please contact Frank Cuff at 207-660-8050 or ftcuff59@gmail.com.

Both events are being sponsored and organized by the St. Michael Parish Social Justice and Peace Commission which aims to address economic, social, and environmental issues facing the areas comprising the parish (St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Augusta; St. Augustine Church, Augusta; St. Joseph Church, Gardiner; Sacred Heart Church, Hallowell; St. Denis Church, Whitefield; St. Francis Xavier Church, Winthrop).

“As we celebrate Earth Day, may we work to strengthen, through cultivation and care, the relationship between humanity and the environment, one which flows from the love of God, so that it is there for future generations to experience and enjoy,” said Bishop Deeley. “We ask our loving God for the grace of being able to care for the great gift of creation and pray that all people will be moved to use and protect the earth to enrich the human family of all nations.”