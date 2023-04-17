AUGUSTA – The University of Maine at Augusta is partnering with New England Arab American Organization, Capital Area New Mainers Project, and Partners for World Health to have a potluck dinner to raise awareness and funds to ship medical supplies to Syria and Turkey, recently impacted by the devastating earthquakes there.

The potluck will be in the Fireside Lounge, Randall Student Center on UMA’s Augusta campus at 46 University Drive from 6–8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. All are welcome to join, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share. No pork please! The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Attendees can register at bit.ly/umaeid.

The disastrous and overwhelming earthquakes in the region in early February have resulted in tens of thousands left homeless, and a death toll of more than 57,000 in Turkey, and more than 7,000 in Syria. It is the deadliest earthquake in what is now present-day Turkey since the 526 Antioch earthquake, and the deadliest natural disaster in its modern history.

To create more awareness of how local groups can provide aid, and to show support for students and others impacted in Maine, the groups have partnered to have a community potluck celebration of Eid al Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, and time for charitable giving.

Partners for World Health, a non-profit 501(c)3 headquartered in Portland, regularly assists countries throughout the world with medical supplies and humanitarian aid. Learn more at https://www.partnersforworldhealth.org/. Interested parties can make donations directly to PWH at https://support.partnersforworldhealth.org/campaign/earthquake-relief-for-syria/c477163, and PWH has secured a match for up to $10,000 for this fundraiser.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.