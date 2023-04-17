Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed legislation, LD 1619, An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws, would allow an abortion at any point in a woman’s pregnancy up to the moment of birth in some cases.

It would replace the existing Maine law on abortion, which says: “After viability an abortion may be performed only when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.” Maine’s law is already one of the most permissive in the country.

We’ve been reading the account of the trial and conviction of Ronald Harding, 38, of Brewer who shook and killed his 6-week-old son Jaden. This dad is facing possibly 30 years in prison and fines up to $50,000 ( in the BDN on Friday, March 3).

Can anyone tell us the difference between a 6-week-old baby from one that is 10 minutes short of birth?

Safe, legal “personal reproductive autonomy” is currently available in Maine. The proposed late-term abortion bill would permit a legal abortion “when it is necessary in the professional judgment of a physician” up to the moment of birth. If a person doesn’t read the proposed legislation carefully, they might not realize what is being proposed.

Readers, please speak up and contact your representatives in Augusta to urge them to vote no on LD 1619.

Beth and Chuck Bradshaw

Hancock