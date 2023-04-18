BANGOR – The Anah Shriners will be holding no cost screening clinics available to any child that is in need of care in the following areas: Scoliosis, Burn Care, Spina Bifida, Orthopedics, Cerebral Palsy, Cleft Lip/Palate, Pediatric Surgery, Spinal Cord Injury, Sports Injuries/Fractures and more. These clinics will be held simultaneously at seven locations on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and walk-ins are always welcome!

These clinics aim to determine how Shriners Children’s can best treat a child in need. All care provided by Shriners Children’s is provided regardless of the family’s ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children’s does not discriminate against any family whether you are uninsured, underinsured or unable to pay medical bills. There is support available in all aspects of your child’s healthcare journey. Charity funds exist to assist with travel, lodging, and other expenses that can occur.

At these screening clinics, children will be seen by a licensed volunteer provider, the visit will be documented and the information submitted directly to the Shriners Children’s location in Springfield, Massachusetts. Staff will then review the info and reach out to the parents/guardians to determine the next step.



This year the seven locations for this initial screening are:

Bangor, at the Shrine Center at 1404 Broadway

Belfast, at the Waldo County Shrine Club, 85 Northport Avenue

Calais, at the St. Croix Masonic Lodge at 10 Calais Avenue

Dover-Foxcroft, at The PCIA, 1049 West Main Street

Ellsworth, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 175 Douglas Highway

Machias, at the Down East Community Hospital – Robertson Building, 11 Hospital Drive

Presque Isle, at the Aroostook Shrine Club at 390 Houlton Road

You may not have a need for the care provided by Shriners Children’s, but if you know someone who might, ask them to attend a clinic.

For further information and contact info for each location, please visit anahshriners.org and click on the Screening Clinics banner at the top of the page. If you’re unable to attend a Screening Clinic but would like to see if you qualify, please call Shriners Children’s directly at 800-237-5055.