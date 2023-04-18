Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, May 4 from 5-6 p.m., for “A meditation workshop for those with overactive minds (and that means all of us!),” with special guest Richard Parker. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Parker has been on a mindful journey since 1971, exploring yoga and meditation techniques. He has received specialized training in three modalities, and more than a decade of experience teaching various styles of meditation.

In this upcoming hour-long Zoom workshop, Parker is on a mission to break down the common misconception that an active mind is an obstacle to meditation. He will dive deep into the origins of meditation practices and delve into the latest scientific research on its extensive health benefits.

Through this interactive workshop, Parker will guide you through at least two different styles of meditation, and introduce you to over ten unique techniques to explore on your own that can easily be incorporated into your daily routine. “The best meditation practice,” says Parker, “Is the one that you will do!” Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and inner peace.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-5423.

Parker has 46 years of experience as a school educator and holds a Doctorate in Education from the University of Pennsylvania. He began his Yoga practice in 1971 with meditation and is a Kripalu-trained Yoga Teacher.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or other programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.