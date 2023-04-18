ROCKLAND — Island Institute is pleased to announce that Kimberly Hamilton, Ph.D. has been appointed to serve as its new president effective April 1.



Hamilton, who served as interim chief programs officer since September 2022, brings strong leadership, mission-driven focus, proven fundraising success, and a commitment to Maine’s coastal and island communities. Previously, she oversaw the Institute’s Climate, Economic Resilience, and Leadership programs and served as a member of the senior leadership team.



Hamilton steps into this role at an important inflection point in the organization’s history, as it marks 40 years of carrying out the mission to build sustainability in island and coastal communities and share solutions for addressing our coast’s most critical issues.



As president, Hamilton will collaborate with the board of trustees, senior leaders, and talented staff to set the organization’s direction as a world-class community development organization serving Maine’s island and coastal communities.

“During her time as interim chief programs officer Kim has done a fantastic job advancing our work to create a sustainable coastal economy, create climate solutions and advancing our history of creating leaders for Maine’s coastal communities,” said Kristin Howard, chair of Board of Trustees. “We look forward to seeing Kim build from this early success in the years to come.”



Previously, Hamilton served as the president of FocusMaine where she led efforts to accelerate job creation in the agriculture, aquaculture, and biopharmaceutical sectors. She has also served as the chief impact officer at Feeding America and director of Strategy Planning and Management at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Hamilton is originally from North Yarmouth and now lives on Chebeague Island. She received her Ph.D. in demography from Brown University and her master’s from John Hopkins University.



“As a Mainer and islander, I deeply understand the dynamics of year-round island living and the challenges and opportunities faced by Maine’s islands and coastal communities,” said Hamilton. “As Island Institute president, I am honored to step into this role as we celebrate our first 40 years and lay a strong foundation for our future.”

Hamilton succeeds Anthony Chatwin in leading Island Institute. For more information about the organization and a message from Kim, visit: http://www.IslandInstitute.org.



The Island Institute is a 40-year-old nonprofit organization, based in Rockland, Maine, that works to sustain Maine’s island and coastal communities and is committed to a just, resilient, and vibrant future for the coast of Maine. For more information, visit islandinstitute.org.