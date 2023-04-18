PORTLAND — iBec Creative, a leading web development and marketing agency in Portland has launched a new green hosting solution that aims to tackle the environmental challenges caused by the growing carbon pollution from data centers. The massive energy consumption of data centers that power the internet makes them one of the fastest-growing sources of carbon pollution worldwide. However, with iBec Creative’s new green hosting solution, customers can reduce their carbon footprint while still benefiting from top-of-the-line speed, reliability, and security.

iBec Creative’s green hosting platform is powered by state-of-the-art, reliable, and secure server infrastructure. In addition to that, the company offsets 300 percent of the energy used by its data centers with clean, renewable energy that is put back into the grid. This means that customers can host their websites with iBec Creative and be confident that their websites have a negative carbon footprint and are not contributing to global carbon pollution.

iBec’s green hosting solution offers customers a content delivery network that increases page load speed, reduces bandwidth usage and malicious bot traffic, and further reduces website energy consumption. This results in a safer, better browsing experience for users.

In addition to providing top-of-the-line green hosting services, iBec Creative’s clients also benefit from troubleshooting and technical support from a 100% local support team. Customers never have to deal with the frustration of being just one of thousands of help tickets in an outsourced support system.

iBec Creative’s new green hosting solution is good for the planet, good for business, and good for customers. If you have any questions about the company’s green hosting service, or if you would like to switch over and start taking advantage of the benefits today, please don’t hesitate to contact them. As a Certified B Corp, iBec Creative is committed to building a better internet, one website at a time. Visit us at https://ibeccreative.com/green-web-hosting/ to learn more.

iBec Creative, a Certified B Corp, is a leading web development agency that has been providing top-of-the-line digital solutions to businesses of all sizes for over a decade. The company’s team of experienced designers, developers, and marketers have a proven track record of delivering custom web development, eCommerce, and digital marketing solutions that drive business growth and maximize ROI.