Three people were arrested Sunday in Calais after deputies stumbled upon an alleged drug trafficking operation.

Stephen Perkins, 32, of Calais was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, criminal threatening and violation of bail conditions; Devin Madigan, 28, of Bangor was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs; and Kaprie Lambert, 25, of New York was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, according to Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis.

Additional charges are possible.

Curtis said Tuesday that deputies were called to a Lafayette Street residence because of a criminal threatening complaint, and while there they saw evidence of drug trafficking.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, more than 72 grams of methamphetamine and more than 105 grams of crack cocaine, all worth an estimated $46,000, according to Curtis. Police also seized three guns, $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of trafficking.

Perkins is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail in Machias, while Lambert and Madigan are being held on $5,000 bail pending arraignment.