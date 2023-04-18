Former longtime game warden Kevin Adam has been appointed as the director of Baxter State Park, the park’s leadership announced Tuesday.

Adam received the support of the Baxter State Park Authority after spending the last two-plus years working in the park as a District Law Enforcement Ranger. In that role, he helped manage seven campgrounds while supervising a group of three full-time enforcement rangers and 20 seasonal staff.

Adam replaces Eben Sypitkowski, who stepped down from the position in February 2022. The Baxter State Park Authority did not identify a suitable candidate during its first nationwide search and readvertised the job beginning last December.

Adam spent 28 years in the Maine Warden Service before retiring as a lieutenant working out of Division D in Greenville. His career included overseeing the department’s search and rescue program for 11 years and work with the K-9 Team and the Incident Management Team.

“Kevin’s proven commitment to Governor Percival Baxter’s vision will serve the Park well,” said Maine Forest Service Director and Baxter State Park Authority Chair Patty Cormier. “Kevin has an exceptional understanding of the terms of the Baxter Trust and the Park’s day-to-day workings. Kevin’s experience, knowledge, leadership, and team-building skills will be advantageous as he works with BSP staff to bring the Park to a heightened level of excellence.”

The three-person authority also includes Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso.

The Baxter State Park Director is responsible for ensuring all activities of the park uphold the Deeds of Trust and the direction of the BSPA. Responsibilities include developing and implementing short- and long-range plans for park development, operations and administration.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named Director of Baxter State Park. Honoring Percival Baxter’s vision of a wilderness park comes with many challenges, especially in this modern age,” said Adam, who is a graduate of Unity College with a B.S. in Conservation Law Enforcement.

“I look forward to working with the Authority, the Park’s dedicated and skilled employees, and with the Park’s many supporters to ensure the Park forever honors Baxter’s vision and the Deeds of Trust,” Adam said.

Baxter State Park was donated to the State of Maine in 1931 by Governor Percival Baxter with the condition that it be kept forever wild. The Park covers nearly 210,000 acres and is managed as a wildlife sanctuary. With more than 40 peaks and ridges, Mount Katahdin as its centerpiece, and a 215-mile trail system, the Park is a premier year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts.