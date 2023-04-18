Former Greely High of Cumberland Center star and four-time Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Team selection Anna DeWolfe is transferring to the University of Notre Dame from Fordham University for her final season.

DeWolfe, who was chosen Miss Maine Basketball in 2019 and was a three-time first team All-Maine selection, scored 1,883 points at Fordham, which ranks third in school history and eighth all-time in the Atlantic 10.

She was a three-time first team All-Atlantic 10 pick and the Co-Player of the Year in the conference in 2021 when she led the conference in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

DeWolfe has averaged 17 points per game during her career at Fordham, which is ninth-best in the league’s history. She was the Atlantic-10’s second-leading scorer in 2022 (17.8 ppg) and 2023 (18.4 ppg).

The 5-foot-8 guard was Fordham’s second-leading scorer this past season and led the team in 3-pointers with 79 and minutes played with 36.2 per game. She shot 41.5 percent from the floor, 35.4 percent beyond the 3-point arc and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.

DeWolfe is joining a Notre Dame program that won its second NCAA championship in 2017-18, lost in the national championship game to Baylor 82-81 the following year and has reached the Sweet 16 in each of the past two seasons.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said that she was excited to have DeWolfe join the program.

“She will bring experience and a dynamic skill set that will translate well into our system. She is a competitive combo guard with an incredible motor,” Ivey said in a press release. “What I love most about Anna is her work ethic, toughness and passion for the game. She matches our team’s identity perfectly.”

DeWolfe will be 177 miles away from former Gorham star and BDN All-Maine first teamer Mackenzie Holmes, who was a first team All-American at Indiana University and will also play a fifth year next season.

Holmes was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maine the same year DeWolfe was Miss Maine Basketball.