This story will be updated.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in the deaths of four people discovered at a Bowdoin residence on Tuesday morning.

Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin was apprehended after shooting three other people off Interstate 295 in Yarmouth and is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public safety.

Four people were found dead at a residence on Augusta Road in Bowdoin at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police have said the deaths are related to the Yarmouth shooting that left three people injured and one person in critical condition.

Identities of the four bodies at the Bowdoin residence have not been released, pending autopsies, and the identities of those injured in Yarmouth have not been released as of Tuesday evening.

Eaton will make a court appearance later this week. He is being held without bail, Moss said.