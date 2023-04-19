CAMDEN — Camden National Bank was named to Forbes 2023 World’s Best Banks List for the third consecutive year, ranking in the top 20 of U.S. banks being recognized. The recognition results from a collaboration between Forbes and Statista to conduct a consumer survey that evaluated feedback from 48,000 banking customers across 32 countries. The banks that earned a spot were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice, and trust.

“This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication each of our employees brings to work every day to serve our customers and communities. We’re dedicated to making people’s lives better, helping businesses thrive, and strengthening the communities we serve,” said Gregory A. Dufour, president & Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Bank. “We’re honored to be recognized once again from Forbes and for the confidence and trust our customers continue to place in our organization.”

The award builds on Camden National Bank’s 2022 recognition as a Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking for the fifth year in a row, and in U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking for the third year in a row by Coalition Greenwich, a division of CRISIL. Camden National Bank was also honored to be named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine, for the second year in a row.

As of December 2022, there were 4,706 commercial banks and savings institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.