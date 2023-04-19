The woman who was seriously injured and in critical condition after a random shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth on Tuesday is recovering and can breathe on her own.

Paige Halsey, 25, of Bowdoinham was seriously injured after the vehicle that she and her brother, 29-year-old Justin Halsey, and her father, 51-year-old Sean Halsey was struck by gunfire on Tuesday.

She was hospitalized and remained in critical condition until Wednesday afternoon, when Sean Halsey told Portland-based WMTW that the woman’s breathing tube had been removed. “Everyone is currently making progress toward healing and we are optimistic for full recovery,” Sean Halsey said in a statement. The Halsey family’s vehicle was struck at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a random shooting connected to the killings of four people in Bowdoin. The bodies were discovered at an Augusta Road home on Tuesday morning, and police have ruled their deaths homicides. Paige Halsey, in critical condition, is now breathing on her own. Her dad tells me her breathing tube was removed. His injuries are limited to cuts from shrapnel, he said. @WMTWTV — Terry Stackhouse (@TStackhouseWMTW) April 19, 2023

The four people have been identified as Cynthia R. Eaton, 63, and David Lee Eaton, 66, both of Ocala, Florida, and Robert C. Eger Jr., 72, and Patricia Deraps Eger, 62, who owned the home.

Joseph Eaton, 34, who was taken into custody between mile marker 15 and 17 on I-295 on Tuesday morning, confessed that he had killed the four people in Bowdoin, and also said he had shot at vehicles on the highway because he believed he was being followed by police, Col. William Ross of the state police said at a Wednesday news conference.

He faces four murder charges, and is expected to face additional charges related to the Yarmouth shooting, Yarmouth police said.