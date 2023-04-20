BREWER — On Sunday, April 30, St. Paul the Apostle Parish will host a Blessing of Tools and Equipment in honor of the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker (May 1). The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Joseph Church, located on 531 North Main Street in Brewer.

Anyone who uses tools, equipment, and other implements or utensils in their work are encouraged to gather for this grace-filled benediction.

The Feast of St. Joseph the Worker is one of two feast days celebrated in honor of the saint. The other, on March 19, celebrates St. Joseph as the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This memorial was initiated by Pope Pius XII in 1955. The pope sought St. Joseph’s intercession in the fight against communism and wanted to lift up the dignity of work, one of the core principles of Catholic teaching. The Gospel of Matthew records that St. Joseph, the husband of Mary, supported his family as a carpenter or craftsman. He is the patron saint of workers.

From carpenters, farmers, fishers, and first responders to knitters, gardeners, and chefs, everyone is invited to bring a tool of their trade. Participants are encouraged to attend the blessing wearing their professional uniform.

Father Joseph Osunde, OP, parochial vicar, assisted by other clergy, will lead the blessing. Light refreshments will be provided following the blessing.

For more information, contact the parish at 207-217-6740. The event will take place rain or shine.