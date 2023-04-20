OUT Maine is proud to continue to offer ongoing youth and family programs this year, expand summer programming, and host the Rainbow Ball weekend for LBGTQ+ and allied youth.

OUT in the Park returns for a second season and will be held throughout the state. This year, Summer Family Days, an overnight summer camp weekend, and Pride Month programs for youth are new.

We are grateful for our partners who have supported the expansion of our programs and Rainbow Ball Weekend including the Peter Alfond Foundation and Maine Youth Action Network.

To receive details about summer programs as they become available, please subscribe to the OUT Maine Newsletter and indicate that you want to receive notifications for youth programs. The link to subscribe is www.outmaine.org/newsletter.

OUT Maine also runs online and in-person weekly and monthly programming for youth and families. To register for a program, go to www.outmaine.org/programs.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.

*LGBTQ+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer or Questioning.