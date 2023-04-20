Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine law requires that medical, mental health, and social services personnel immediately report or cause a report to be made to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services when the provider knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that a child has been or is likely to be abused or neglected or that a suspicious child death has occurred. These individuals are required to take mandated reporter training every four years. However, our current law does not require the same retraining for individuals who provide care to our older population or those caring for adults with disabilities.

LD 35, a new bill focusing on changing the laws surrounding mandated reporting training for those who provide care for the elderly and disabled population to match the laws in place for children has been heard before the Legislature as of March of 2023. The title of the bill is, “An Act to Establish Adult Protective Services Training Requirements for Professionals Mandated to Report Suspected Abuse, Neglect or Exploitation to Enhance Protection of Incapacitated and Dependent Adults.”

Now is the time for a change! We must protect our most vulnerable populations to ensure their safety. LD 35 is a step towards enhancing the safety of Maine’s adult/elderly populations.

Kaitlyn Watson

Guilford