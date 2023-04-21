PORTLAND – Schwartz & Schwartz, P.A. is pleased to announce that Haley K. Hunter, Esq. has joined the firm.

Hunter is a native of Caribou. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Maine and received her J.D. Cum Laude from the University of Maine School of Law. Prior to joining Schwartz & Schwartz, Hunter worked at a law firm in Auburn.

Schwartz & Schwartz, P.A. is a law firm in Portland with a state-wide practice specializing in personal injury, criminal and OUI defense, probate, and attorney professional responsibility matters. It is listed in Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms in America and New England Super Lawyers.