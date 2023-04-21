Eastern Maine Medical Center is excited to introduce Jim Frick, the latest nominee for the Larry Malone Luminary Award. The award is presented to individuals who demonstrate compassion, kindness, dedication, and a generous spirit, and who significantly impact the patient experience through their volunteer work at the medical center.

Jim, a Vietnam War veteran, has devoted his life to aiding others. Jim has spent more than four decades sharing the pleasure of jazz music throughout the medical center. His volunteer work includes supporting organizations such as the Maine chapter of the Sierra Club, Maine Veterans Home, and Maine Greyhound Placement Service. He even co-founded a UMaine-based meditation group, which he has led for more than 12 years.

Jim began volunteering at Northern Light Cancer Care in 2017. Since then, he has spent more than 200 hours providing lunch to patients as they undergo treatment. Jim humbly states, “I really enjoy being of some small service to the patients getting treatments. They’re going through so much, but almost all of them have such positive attitudes, and they’re very appreciative – I find that inspiring.”

Jim inspires his fellow volunteers to provide assistance to those who may need their support – patients, colleagues, and everyone in between. The organization is grateful for his commitment and proud to have him as part of their volunteer family.

Click on the link below to vote for your favorite nominee and help recognize the outstanding work of the medical center’s volunteers.

