UNION — Union Farm Equipment, a leading provider of agricultural and construction equipment based in the Union area, is proud to announce its new partnership with SANY, a global leader in construction and excavation machinery. As an authorized SANY dealer, SANY Of Maine (powered by Union Farm Equipment) will now offer a wide range of SANY equipment, providing customers with access to cutting-edge solutions for their construction and excavation needs along with Union Farm Equipment’s commitment to stellar sales & service.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. SANY is recognized worldwide for its innovative construction and excavation equipment, known for its durability and reliability. Union Farm Equipment has been serving Maine for over 70 years, providing top-notch support to local contractors, builders, and farmers.

With the addition of SANY equipment to its product lineup, Union Farm Equipment will now be able to offer an even broader range of options to its customers. SANY’s extensive product portfolio includes large excavators, wheel loaders, rollers, and more, designed to meet the demands of various construction and excavation applications.

“We are thrilled to become a SANY dealer and expand our offerings to our valued customers,” said Ken Keiran, owner of Union Farm Equipment. “SANY is a globally recognized brand known for its exceptional value and durability, and we are excited to provide our customers with access to their innovative construction and excavation equipment. This partnership allows us to continue our mission of providing the best equipment solutions and customer service to the state of Maine.”

Union Farm Equipment is well-equipped to support its customers, offering expert sales assistance, financing options, parts and service support, and extensive product knowledge. The dealership’s experienced team of sales representatives and certified technicians (both in-house and on the road) will work closely with customers to understand their specific needs and recommend the right SANY equipment for their projects.

The partnership between Union Farm Equipment and SANY marks an exciting development in the construction and excavation equipment industry in Maine, providing local customers with access to leading-edge solutions and unmatched support. For more information about Union Farm Equipment and its offerings, visit their website at http://www.unionfarmequipment.com.