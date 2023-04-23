Students and accomplished science leaders share research on Mt. Desert Island

This April 20 marked the 50th anniversary meeting of the Maine Biological and Medical Sciences Symposium. It’s a unique scientific forum founded in 1973 to bring together a diverse array of science and scientists from every corner of the state.

The three-day event kicked off at MDI Biological Laboratory’s coastal campus Thursday at 4 p.m., with a discussion of data science and the future of Maine’s scientific workforce.

“We’re so excited about this year’s event because of the diversity of topics and opportunities for students to present their work alongside faculty,” said Chris Smith, the MDI Bio Lab’s Director of Courses and Conferences. “This year we are also piloting new elements such as a “flash talk” session, an in-person Career Expo for students, and open office hours for bioinformatics and imaging.”

For the schedule, go here: https://mdibl.org/conference/50th-mbmss/

The symposium features talks, mentoring sessions and poster presentations on a wide array of biological research. Participating students and scientists come from an equally wide array of institutions, including MDI Bio Lab, the University of Maine, Jackson Laboratory, Colby, Bates, and Bowdoin Colleges, the University of New England and College of the Atlantic.

The keynote speaker is R. Craig Albertson, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who studies the genetic development and evolution of complex vertebrates.

MDI Biological Laboratory is a 125-year-old, non-profit biomedical research and education organization focused on the science of aging and regeneration.