It is with great pleasure that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center congratulates Maria Shand, CNA II, OB-GYN for being honored with this month’s SUNSHINE award. Maria has been a valuable member of the team for 30 years and has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care and service to her colleagues.

Maria’s dedication and passion for caring for newborns is second to none. She always goes above and beyond to ensure that babies receive the best care possible. Maria is always ready to lend a helping hand, even if it means snuggling with a baby in the nursery so that a tired mom can get some rest. Her willingness to assist with procedures in the nursery is a testament to her dedication to her patients.

(Courtesy of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center)

Maria’s positive attitude and eagerness to help are contagious, and she always looks for ways to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Her willingness to step up and help in any situation, no matter how big or small, is truly remarkable.

Maria’s commitment to her colleagues is also commendable. She is always ready to offer suggestions for improvement and is a valuable resource for her coworkers. Her proactive approach to anticipating needs and getting things done is truly remarkable.

Congratulations to Maria for receiving the SUNSHINE award. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence are an inspiration!

