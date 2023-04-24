BELFAST — Registration is now open for a five-day professional development program, Mediation & the Art of Conflict Transformation, offered June 26–30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The fee for this in-person program is $1,050, and includes catered refreshments and lunch.

For those interested in continuing education credits, 4 CEUs and 40 contact hours are available.

The program explores the basic premises, practices and policies of mediation and conflict transformation. Understanding the underlying assumptions regarding conflict, reflecting on the nature of conflict, and acquiring communication skills and strategies are essential topics of the course. In addition, this program fulfills the requirements to serve on the Maine Court Alternative Dispute Resolution roster.

Participants will also explore the applications and extensions of the Transformative Mediation model as it applies to the workplace, town planning, schools and family conflict. This program is ideal for attorneys, board members, educators, school administrators, social workers, town planners and concerned citizens.

Instructor Will Galloway offers over three decades of experience working in the field of conflict transformation. He has served as a court-appointed mediator, and was co-owner and founder of the mediation firm Charbonneau & Galloway. He mediated cases with the United States Postal Service, and has offered courses in basic and advanced mediation. Currently, Galloway serves as the head of school and co-founder of the Watershed School in Camden, Maine, where the principles and practices of conflict transformation have been integrated into the design of the academic program.



For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Abby Spooner at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo counties. For more information about upcoming professional development programs, scholarships or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited.