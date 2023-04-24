BANGOR – Renewal by Andersen of Greater Maine is proud to announce the launch of Tickets for Heroes! The initiative focuses on giving back to local first responders, medical professionals, teachers, police, veterans, and active military personnel in the community. To accomplish this goal, Renewal by Andersen is leveraging its partnerships with several top entertainment venues, including Cross Insurance Center, Waterfront Concert Series, and University of Maine Athletics.

Tickets for Heroes is an effort to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of essential workers and local heroes who keep our community safe, healthy, and thriving. With the mission to bring joy and excitement to the lives of these individuals and to recognize and celebrate their contribution to society, the initiative will select heroes to attend local events. Each winner will receive two tickets to share the experience. To enter the giveaway, visit rbagreatermaine.com/ticketsforheroes, and join the Tickets for Heroes Facebook Group for more information and updates.

Renewal by Andersen of Greater Maine looks forward to seeing the positive impact that Tickets for Heroes has on Maine communities. “We are so excited to show our appreciation for the heroes in our community! Tickets for Heroes will give our heroes a chance to unwind and enjoy a local show in the area they serve. We can’t express how much we admire and value these heroes – they truly make our community a better place! We are absolutely honored to be able to give back in this small but meaningful way. We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces as they enjoy a well-deserved break!,” says Kaylee Wiken, marketing director of Renewal by Andersen of Greater Maine.

Renewal by Andersen is the window replacement subsidiary of Andersen Corporation, a company that has revolutionized the window and door business for more than 110 years. Drawing on the Andersen tradition of over 100 years of quality, innovation and craftsmanship, Renewal by Andersen was founded with the objective of creating a different and better window and door replacement experience for homeowners. Since opening our first store in Minnesota in 1995, Renewal by Andersen Corporation has rapidly grown to more than 100 markets in the U.S., becoming one of the largest replacement window companies in the country.