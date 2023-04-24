An iconic burger joint opens up for the season in Brunswick.

Fat Boy Drive-In first opened its doors in 1955, and on Saturday, it opened for the 2023 season.

The old-fashioned drive-in restaurant will be open every weekend until the middle of May when it opens six days a week, taking Wednesday off.

Fat Boy’s owner is lowering prices this year after the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues made them spike.

The owner and customers agree that part of what makes Fat Boy special is how much it has become a part of the community.

“I think it’s just the history honestly. It’s a landmark in Brunswick. You drive past it every single day all year round,” owner Mike Jerome said.

Despite the old-fashioned appeal, Fat Boy has replaced outdated equipment, updated its building and continues to make improvements to keep bringing you those tasty burgers.