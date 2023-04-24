Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The family of Lawrence E. Puls would like to express our appreciation to officers Jacob Sinclair, Tyler Stockwell and Sgt. Jaime Fanning of the Bangor Police Department as well as C Crew from the Bangor Fire Department for their professionalism, knowledge, respect, caring and concern during the evening of March 7, 2023.

These folks deal with much during their shifts and yet they give emotional support without hesitation in the most grievous hours to families dealing with sudden loss. Our family thanks them for their service.

Bonnie J. Puls

Bangor