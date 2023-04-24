Cooper Flagg is back to dropping jaws on the basketball court.

Less than a month after Flagg’s season with Florida’s Montverde Academy ended abruptly in the quarterfinals of GEICO Nationals, the 16-year-old Newport native had his debut with Maine United in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League season.

Maine United joined the league last year, qualifying for Peach Jam, the basketball league’s biggest end-of-summer tournament.

During the team’s game in Atlanta on Friday, Flagg scored an astounding 52 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Flagg’s 52 points set a league single-game record, according to Recruits Zone on Twitter. He was 16 of 18 from the field and 16 of 20 from the freethrow line.

Later that night, Flagg received a scholarship offer from head coach Jerome Tang at Kansas State, which advanced to the Elite Eight in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Kansas State joins Duke, Michigan and UCLA as premier schools to have extended offers to the sophomore, among others.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard were both in attendance at Friday’s game.