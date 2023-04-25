BANGOR, Maine – A Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jared Fogg, 32, brought large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it, with assistance from co-conspirators, in Bangor and Houlton, according to court documents.

A truck, allegedly driven by a co-conspirator, was stopped by police in Lincoln on July 12, 2018. Fogg was a passenger in the truck. A police search of the vehicle found multiple grams of methamphetamine and $20,000 in Fogg’s bag, police said.

Fogg faces up to 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine. His sentencing will be in U.S. District Court, following a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.