Despite losing his gig as one of Fox News’ top anchors on Monday, Tucker Carlson is still welcomed with open arms in Bryant Pond.

The conservative television personality owns property in the Oxford County town, where he has a filming studio located behind a deserted Grange hall. While groundskeeper Patrick Feeney continues to maintain the property, he isn’t sure when Carlson will be returning to Maine from his Florida property, he told the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Despite Carlson’s divisive television presence, the former FOX host is appreciated in the Maine town.

“I’ve known him forever,” Feeney, who has worked with Carlson since 2014, said. “He’s very generous, very honest, super honest. Wouldn’t do anything dishonest.”

Feeney noted that Carlson told him he would not issue a joint statement with Fox News about his release because the network would not specify the reason that Carlson was being let go.

Other town residents, including Town Clerk Tonya Lewis, note that Carlson fits in with locals and doesn’t act any differently than most people.

“[Carlson] is just regular, old folk. He doesn’t act like he’s different than anyone else,” Lewis told the Sun Journal.

Now that Carlson is no longer with Fox News, it is not certain how often he will make appearances at his Maine studio. He told the Sun Journal in 2020 that he planned to spend much of his time in Maine after selling his house in Washington D.C. Carlson’s primary residence is in Lee County along Florida’s coast.

He reportedly plans to be interred in Maine, and has purchased a cemetery plot at the Lakeside Cemetery, the Sun Journal reported.

He has weighed in on various Maine issues over the years, from a Bethel restaurant owner opening in defiance of Maine’s COVID-19 rules to the Central Maine Power corridor. In 2020, he targeted a freelance journalist from Belfast who was reporting on a story for the New York Times about the host. Carlson encouraged his viewers to find and share the reporter’s address.

“Fox News Tonight” will air in Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.