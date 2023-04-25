A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to a charge in a Farmington road rage case.

Crystal Moyer, 29, of Sebastian, Florida, entered the plea for driving to endanger Tuesday in Farmington District Court, while a second charge of criminal threatening was dismissed, according to the Sun Journal.

The traveling nurse was caught on video on Oct. 12, 2022, stopping a black SUV in the middle of Route 133. Moyer got out of the SUV and approached another vehicle before proceeding to punch the driver’s side window multiple times while shouting curse words.

Moyer then got back into her car, made a U-turn and drove off, videos shared on social media show.

The other driver, Alyssa Black, reported Moyer to Farmington police.

Moyer was given a 30-day suspension of her driver’s license and a $575, which with other fees comes to $730, the Sun Journal reported.