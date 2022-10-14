A Florida woman was charged after she was caught on video punching the window of another driver’s car in Farmington on Wednesday.

The video, captured by driver Alyssa Black, shows a black vehicle stopping in the middle of the road on Route 133, before a woman gets out of the vehicle and approaches Black. The woman then walks up to Black’s car and punches the window multiple times, while shouting curse words. The woman then got back into her car, made a U-turn and drove off, the videos show.

Black reported the event to Farmington police, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Once an investigation was opened, Farmington police reported that the vehicle was licensed to an Ohio registration, but could not be located.

However, the woman, who was identified as 28-year-old Crystal Moyer of Sebastian, Florida, was reported to police by her employer, according to the Sun Journal.

Moyer was called to the Farmington police station, and on Thursday was charged with misdemeanor driving to endanger and criminal threatening. Her arraignment hearing is set for Dec. 6.