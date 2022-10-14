Bangor quarterback Jack Schuck was a part of two touchdowns as Bangor took down Edward Little 16-6 for its first win of the season.

Schuck ran in a 6-yard touchdown and the extra point was good to put the Rams ahead 7-0 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Edward Little’s Gavin Therriault almost muffed the kick but picked it up and ran in a 98-yard TD making it 7-6.

Two Bangor drives later and Schuck found Connor Boone for a 24-yard touchdown with a great catch by Boone in the right corner of the end zone. That score with 3:39 left in the half put Bangor up 14-6.

For Schuck, Friday night’s win was a culmination of hard work by Bangor throughout the season.

“I just feel comfortable now,” Schuck said. “That’s what everyone feels. At the beginning of the year we all felt the same: Anxious, nervous, uncomfortable, but now we are ready and we’re only going to get better from here. I am so proud.”

Schuck accumulated more than 160 yards of offense for the Rams.

“This feels amazing,” Schuck added. “It’s a team sport and it showed out there. I couldn’t do this without my backs, receivers, my line, everyone. I am so proud of my brothers right now and it feels amazing. I love to win and this feels great.”

Pivotal play: Edward Little (2-5) forced a Bangor (1-6) fumble on the goal line but just two plays later Bangor’s Kaiden Dulac forced a safety with 9:06 left in the game. The safety made it a two-possession game and gave the Rams a 16-6 lead.

“Feels good, really good,” Bangor coach Dave Morris said. “I am so happy for my kids. They worked really hard, faced a lot of adversity, but they worked hard for this. They don’t only just deserve this, but they earned it.”

Big takeaway: Bangor and Edward Little both turned it over on downs late before the Rams got the ball back on the Red Eddies’ 22-yard line with 5:20 left in the game.

Edward Little put together a strong drive late, but a fumble in the red zone gave Bangor possession with 1:50 left in the game.

Bangor forced two Edward Little turnovers on Friday night and on offense ran for over 160 yards.

Up next: Edward Little plays away at Scarborough before playing rival Lewiston at home to end the regular season.

Bangor will head to Sanford next week before hosting Bonny Eagle to end the season.