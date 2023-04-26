BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of the following employees in Maine:

Susan Albee has been promoted to vice president, branch relationship manager for the bank’s branch in Machias. She joined the Bank in 2003 as a part-time teller and later took on the roles of head teller and customer service manager. Albee was promoted to branch relationship manager of the Machias location in 2016 and then to assistant vice president, branch relationship manager in 2018.

Courtney Belanger has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch relationship manager for the Bank’s branch in South China. She joined the Bank in 2016 as a customer service representative and was named assistant branch manager in 2019. Courtney was promoted to branch relationship manager of the South China branch in 2021.

William “Tommy” Bennett has been promoted to vice president, community banking relationship manager. He joined the Bank in 2019 as assistant vice president, branch relationship manager for the Bank’s locations in the Greater Bangor Area. In 2021, Tommy joined the Bank’s Community Banking Team as assistant vice president, community banking relationship manager to serve entrepreneurs and small business customers in Central Maine.

Rebecca French has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch relationship manager for the Bank’s branch in Rockland. She joined the Bank in 2018 as a customer service representative and was promoted to branch relationship manager of the Rockland branch in 2021.

Cheryl Gray has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch relationship manager for the Bank’s branches in Brewer and Orono. She joined the Bank in 2019 as branch relationship manager for the Bank’s Orono branch. Cheryl began managing both the Orono and Brewer branch locations in 2022.

Stacie Madrid has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch relationship manager for the Bank’s branches located on Stillwater Avenue and Union Street in Bangor. She joined the Bank in 2019 as a personal banker and was promoted to branch relationship manager of the Stillwater Avenue and Union Street branches in 2021.

Kara Page has been promoted to assistant vice president, brand relationship manager for the Bank’s location on Main Street in Bangor. She joined the Bank in 2019 as a personal banker. In 2021, Kara was promoted to personal Banker II and then to branch relationship manager of the Bangor Main Street branch.

Aaron Small has been promoted to vice president, mortgage loan originator (NMLS# 374087). He joined the Bank in 2022 as assistant vice president, mortgage loan originator and has 13 years of experience with residential lending. Aaron serves current and prospective homebuyers on Mount Desert Island and throughout Maine.

Andrew Somes has been promoted to vice president, branch relationship manager for the Bank’s branches in Milbridge and Winter Harbor. He joined the Bank in 2012 as a personal banker and was promoted to branch relationship manager for the Winter Harbor branch in 2013. Andrew was promoted to assistant vice president, branch relationship manager in 2018. He began managing the Milbridge branch in addition to the Winter Harbor branch in 2020.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.9 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.